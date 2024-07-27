Iran envoy meets Russian officials to discuss economic issues

In a meeting with Zverev on Friday, Jalali highlighted that through the determination of Iran and Russia, and with the support of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, there has been a significant increase in freight transportation along the eastern section of the North-South corridor.

He expressed hope that Iran and Russia will expedite cooperation, especially in transportation and transit projects, including the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the North-South International Corridor.

Zverev, for his part, predicted a rise in freight transport along the eastern section of the North-South corridor in the near future, noting that following the signing of a quadrilateral document on transit tariffs adjustment among Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan, there is an expectation to witness two million tons of goods transported via this route by the end of the year.

He also mentioned that the transportation of chemical fertilizers and coal was recently tested on this route to assess its technical capabilities.

In a separate meeting with Kobyakov, the two sides discussed the advancement of economic cooperation between the two countries, including ongoing projects, the upcoming BRICS member countries' presidents' meeting in Kazan, Tatarstan, as well as regional and international economic collaboration.

Topics also covered Iran's contribution to regional peace and stability, and Russia's involvement in constructing the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the North-South Corridor, among other pertinent issues.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement on the importance of ongoing consultations and comprehensive cooperation.

