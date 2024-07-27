Jul 27, 2024, 7:54 PM
UNESCO registers Iran’s Hegmataneh on its World Heritage List

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Hegmataneh, which is also known as Ecbatana, has been registered at UNESCO World Heritage.

Ali Darabi, Iran’s Deputy Minister or Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, who is on a visit to New Delhi, India, to attend a UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting, said on Saturday that the archeological site had been registered by the UN agency as Iran’s 28th property on the World Heritage List. 

Hegmataneh, which is located in the western Iranian city of Hamedan, dates back to the Median kingdom and Achaemenid empire.   

Darabi described Ecbatana as the mother city of the ancient Persian civilization.

