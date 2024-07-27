Israeli attack on Gaza school part of 'genocide plan': Hamas

“The occupation continues to commit massacres against civilians without any deterrence and with criminal cover provided by the American administration,” the Palestinian resistance movement said in a statement on Saturday.

At least 31 people, including children, were killed and dozens wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit Khadija School in Deir el-Balah earlier in the day, health officials said.

"What happened in Deir al-Balah is a continuation of the genocide plan being carried out by the occupying regime of Israel," Hamas said.

Hamas said the new massacre further confirms the Israeli regime's estrangement from “all human values ​​and its defiance of all laws of war”.

It called on the international community and the United Nations to “break the policy of silence” and take concrete measures to stop the Israeli atrocities.

