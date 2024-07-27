Iran urges int’l community’s cooperation in fight against narcotics

He made the remarks at a ceremony where drug detection equipment was delivered to the Iranian police in Tehran on Saturday, attended by Japan’s ambassador, and Alexander Fedulov, the representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

During the meeting, Barin said that the international community’s support for the anti-narcotics police is very little against the massive amount of drug threats.

He added that the provision of modern drug detection equipment to the country is crucial since Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drugs.

The Japanese envoy, for his part, said that fighting narcotics and drug trafficking is a global issue that demands the widespread contribution of all countries.

Japan praises Iran’s efforts in this regard and continuously supports its fight against illegal drugs, he said.

The UNODC official also praised Iran’s notable achievements and measures in the fight against drugs.

He pointed out that being equipped with technical assistance and drug-sniffing dogs, the anti-narcotics police will be able to play a key role in the global community’s health.

