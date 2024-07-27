Raid on Islamic Center Hamburg symbol of war on Islam: Rights campaigner

The raids are not a mere insult to mosques, but they symbolize the war against true Islam brought by the Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], Shajareh said in an exclusive interview with the IRNA correspondent in London, the UK, on Wednesday night.

Earlier that day, the German Interior Ministry announced a ban on the Islamic Center Hamburg over what it called support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement. The ministry also said that raids had been taking place at 53 properties in eight German states, while subgroups of the center were banned in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin.

What has happened is definitely the result of a rise in Islamophobia, and attempts to replace true Islam with “the Islam that is compatible with the liberal system”, Sharajeh said.

He added that the West is seeking to separate religion from politics, economy, and society in order to portray religion as a personal issue, which is in total contrast with what original Islam says.

Over the past decades, the West has been trying to propagate against true Islam, Shajareh said, warning that the recent raids in Germany are part of Western efforts to shut down or contain any center that works on spreading original Islam.

