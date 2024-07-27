Iran's ICRO condemns closure of Islamic Center Hamburg

The ICRO on Saturday issued a statement in reaction to the unlawful and brutal action of the German government in the closure of the IZH.

In a completely illegal act contrary to the principle of freedom of expression, the German government closed the center, read the statement.

The move is regarded as the final episode of a scenario designed by the Zionist lobbies, it added.

The ICRO said that the measure aimed at promoting Islamophobia, adding that the IZH has sought to converge the divine religions over the seven decades.

The Iranian organization called on the followers of all religions to hold the German government accountable.

Earlier today, senior Iranian source of emulation Ayatollah Hossein Noori Hamedani said the shutdown of the IZH is considered a violation of the rights of freedom-seeking people.

In a related development, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the German Ambassador in Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel in protest of Berlin’s measure.

