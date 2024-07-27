Ansarullah: Yemeni Army will respond to Israeli aggression

The due response will be surely given to Israel as the leader of Ansarullah Abdul-Malik al-Houthi already stressed, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi wrote on his X page on Saturday.

Ansarullah does not claim that it owns capacities like what the Arab states have, but the Yemeni Army does whatever it can to respond to the Israeli attack and to support our “brothers in Gaza,” he noted.

He further censured the Arab regimes which have kept silent on crimes in Gaza.

About a week ago, Israel carried out air strikes against Hodeidah using 20 fighter jets with hundreds of explosive materials.

Two days ago, the leader of Ansarullah delivered a speech expressing satisfaction over the Yemeni forces’ measures through which they have created serious problems for the Israeli regime.

