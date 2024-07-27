Jul 27, 2024, 11:34 AM
Some 20 Iranians will be released from Iraqi Kurdistan’s prisons: Envoy

Some 20 Iranians will be released from Iraqi Kurdistan’s prisons: Envoy

Baqdad, IRNA – Iran’s Consul General to Erbil Nasrollah Rashnoudi has announced that the authorities of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region have pardoned and released some 20 Iranian nationals imprisoned in Kurdistan.

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Rashnoudi said that the transfer of Iranian prisoners was negotiated and pursued, and regional authorities in northern region of Iraq have promised cooperation and taking action in this regard.

The prisoners will be transferred to Iran from the northern region of Iraq after the carrying out of formalities, he added.

According to statistics, some 4,000 Iranian prisoners are in the prisons of other countries, and some 7,000 foreigners are in Iranian prisons.

