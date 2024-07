Olympic Games Paris 2024 officially kicked off on Friday.

This is while many of the famous cartoonists of the world expressed their protest against the presence of the child-killing Israeli regime in these competitions by drawing works.

The audience also started booing the Zionist regime’s squad yesterday.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will be officially held on August 5-21.

Iran’s squad will participate in these competitions with 39 athletes and 40 quotas.

