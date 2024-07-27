Jul 27, 2024, 10:21 AM
256 Palestinian prisoners martyred in Israeli prisons since 1967

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian Prisoners Club announced in a report that 256 Palestinian prisoners have been martyred in the prisons of the Zionist regime since 1967.

According to Turkish media, the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced that dozens of Palestinian prisoners were martyred in Gaza in the form of field executions by the Zionist forces.

In the latest case, Sheikh Mustafa Abu Ara, one of the senior leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), was martyred in an Israeli prison.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club announced that the Israel Prison Service had recently transferred Sheikh Abu Ara from Ramon Prison to Soroka Medical Center due to his deteriorating physical condition.

With Abu Ara martyrdom, the number of Palestinian prisoners who died under torture in the Zionist prisons since the beginning of the war against Gaza on October 7 has increased to 19 people.

This figure is only related to the Palestinian prisoners martyred in the Israeli prisons, whose identity has been determined.

