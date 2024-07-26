IAEA's Grossi congratulates Pezeshkian on victory in Iran's election

In his message to Pezeshkian on Thursday, Grossi said "I would like to extend my heartful congratulations to you on your election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

"Cooperation between The International Atomic Energy Agency and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been at the center of international attention for many years, I am confident that together we will be able to make decisive progress on this crucial matter," Grossi said, adding that "to that effect, I wish to express my readiness to travel to Iran to meet with you at your earliest convenience".

"Once again, recieve my best wishes of success as President of Iran and I look forward to seeing you soon," the IAEA Director General highlighted.

