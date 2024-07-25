‘Javaid Rehman’s reports on Iran completely political, biased’

“In the last six years, Javaid Rehman’s reports on Iran have been presented completely with political purposes and in a selective manner, with the aim of attacking Islamic punishments and Islamic discourse, and questioning the rulings of Islam,” Hesamoddin Boroumand told IRNA’s foreign policy correspondent.

He lamented that Rehman had political agendas and hostile approaches toward the Islamic Republic in his reports.

“In other words, we did not witness any specific methodology that indicates a legal approach in the actions of Mr. Rahman and his predecessors,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the reports of the three special rapporteurs on the situation of human rights in Iran, who presented two reports about Iran a year, were full of political purposes and unprofessional and unlawful approaches.”

Boroumand added that Rehman’s reports were undoubtedly dictated by anti-Islamic Revolution elements and were based on unfounded allegations regarding the situation of religious minorities, women, and Islamic punishments under the Islamic Republic.

In his last report on Iran dated July 17, Rehman, whose mandate ends on July 31, called for an international mechanism to investigate what he called “atrocity crimes” in Iran, including “summary, arbitrary and extra-judicial executions".

