Netanyahu repeats anti-Iran rhetoric, talks US-Israel nexus

According to IRNA's reporter, Netanyahu in his desperate remarks on the Capitol Hill on Wednesday local time, called on the United States to joined hand with his regime against Iran and the regional resistance front that have stood up against aggressors.

"We meet today at a crossroads of history; our world is in upheaval. In the Middle East, Iran's axis of terror confronts America, Israel and our Arab friends”, he claimed.

He continued with his irrational arguments before the blanked-faced audience: “This is not a clash of civilizations, it is a clash between barbarism and civilization. It is a clash between those who glorify death and those who consider life sacred.”

He also accused Iran of funding anti-Israeli protests in America and claimed that these protesters want to destroy the US as “they burned the American flag even on the 4th of July”.

“You have officially become Iran's useful idiots,” Netanyahu told American public that hit the streets to denounce Israeli crimes in the region, including the ongoing bloodshed of Palestinians in Gaza.

"They should be ashamed of themselves," Netanyahu referred to the pro-Palestinian protesters, adding that incredibly, many anti-Israel protesters have chosen to stand by Hamas and therefore they should be ashamed of themselves. "Some protesters are carrying signs that say from sea to river. But they don't know which sea or river they are talking about. They don't know not only about geography but also about history."

He also urged Congress to fast-track additional military aid as the war in Gaza nears the 10-month mark, saying the US must stand with his regime to defeat Hamas and return the remaining Zionist captives from Gaza. "When we stand together, something very simple happens: We win, they lose," Netanyahu said. "And my friends, I came to assure you today of one thing: We will win.”

“Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas's military capabilities and its rule in Gaza and bring all our hostages home. That's what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu’s calls came despite faces a long list of critics over the Gaza war, including advocates concerned about the civilian death toll and fellow Zionists demanding an immediate deal to bring the captives back.

The US remains Israel’s key backer in its genocidal war on Gaza with financial and military aid as well as covering up the regime’s crimes and massacres of Palestinians at international arenas, including at the UN Security Council. But President Joe Biden is frustrated with the way Israel is prosecuting the war, particularly when it comes to the high Palestinian civilian death toll.

