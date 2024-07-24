Is Biden’s presidential race exit normal?

Following the pullout, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Biden should resign the office as well. He said “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president.”

However, the sitting president’s move to step out of the race for the White House is not the main election news in the US. The main news is instead related to Kamala Harris entering the race.

The United States seems to be in a state of domestic policy that is forcing the country to create new showcases for its governance system. As we know, the most important crisis in the US domestic policy is the accelerated process of demographic change, which is going on in favor of the people of color against the Black people. This has turned into the main issue of US domestic policy over the past couple of decades. The election of Barack Obama as president was the sign of that existing concern, and at the same time, was a solution to control it. The presence of Trump and spread of racist comments was also a reaction by white Americans to that solution.

After Trump, even though Biden became president as a white person, his policies were still aimed at the main domestic crisis of the United States as well as the hidden threat posed by immigrants and people of color against the US governance system. That's why Biden chose an African American and an Asian American woman as his vice-president.

Forcing Biden to exit the presidential race and his vice-president entering the complicated contest should be assessed in the same context. Although the development appears to have taken place out of an emergency situation, it could be a plan that has been worked out for months or even years.

A person has now entered the US presidential race, who has three important features. If she wins the election, she would be the first female president in the US, not a usual woman, but an African American and an Asian American. It seems that the process is not something normal or accidental.

