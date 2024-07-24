Iran summons German ambassador in protest to Islamic center shut down

Iran denounced Germany’s “hostile measure” which it said goes against basic principles of the human rights.

The director of the Foreign Ministry’s West Europe Department, said that the valuable and unforgettable services of the Islamic centers, including Islamic Center Hamburg, have helped promote dialogue and religious tolerance.

He stressed that what happened in Germany was a clear example of anti-Islamism and confronting the teachings of Abrahamic religions.

The official described the measure as a clear example of fight against freedom of thought and expression which inflames violence and extremism, adding that certain groups that support branded terrorists and advocates of violence and extremism seek to fuel religious tensions by making baseless accusations.

The German ambassador pledged to immediately convey Iran's protest to his government.

9341**2050