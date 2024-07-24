Iran, China stress legal ties to counter US unilateralism

The talks were held in Tehran on Wednesday, with the presence of Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi, and China’s Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu.

Gharibabadi, who is also the Deputy of International Affairs of the Judiciary, said in the meeting that Tehran and Beijing are independent and both oppose unilateralism, sanctions, and bullying.

He also noted that Iran and China are against using human rights issues as a political tool to pressure others.

In his remarks, the judicial official appreciated China for taking independent stances on various international issues, stressing that the Islamic Republic has no limitation on promotion of ties with China.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador said Beijing and Tehran have strategic relations when dealing with many international questions.

The ambassador underlined the importance of strengthening interactions in the area of human rights and expressed his country’s readiness to exchange judicial experiences with Iran.

