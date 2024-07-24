Outgoing Polish envoy meets with Iran’s acting FM

The meeting took place on Tuesday at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Fałkowski bid farewell to the top Iranian diplomat before departing Tehran.
Tehran, IRNA – Poland’s ambassador to Iran, Maciej Fałkowski, has met with Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani at the end of his mission.
The meeting took place on Tuesday at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Fałkowski bid farewell to the top Iranian diplomat before departing Tehran.
Falkowski has been Poland’s ambassador to Iran since 2019.
