Iran president-elect sees unity as prelude to success

In a gathering in Tehran on Wednesday, Pezeshkian stated that people should contribute to all internal affairs because they can bring about change in the country.

The president-elect recounted that when he served as health minister, he set a goal of building 500 health centers within two months. Although managers and officials argued that the objective was not achievable, 600 health centers were built in six months.

Pezeshkian stressed the importance of voter turnout in the elections, noting that it will improve the country’s security. He remarked that today’s Iranian people are the same ones who voted for the Islamic Establishment by 98%.

He emphasized his belief in justice and fairness, arguing that his upcoming administration will prioritize observing people’s rights in terms of gender, religion, race, economy, culture, and politics.

Pezeshkian stated that his administration will serve the people and make the country a frontrunner in the region within the framework of the policies designated by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iranian law.

4208**9417