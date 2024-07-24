Jul 24, 2024, 12:41 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85547761
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran president-elect sees unity as prelude to success

Jul 24, 2024, 12:41 PM
News ID: 85547761
Iran president-elect sees unity as prelude to success

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that the Islamic country will succeed through unity, adding that the prerequisite for success is empathy and addressing the needs of the people.

In a gathering in Tehran on Wednesday, Pezeshkian stated that people should contribute to all internal affairs because they can bring about change in the country.

The president-elect recounted that when he served as health minister, he set a goal of building 500 health centers within two months. Although managers and officials argued that the objective was not achievable, 600 health centers were built in six months.

Pezeshkian stressed the importance of voter turnout in the elections, noting that it will improve the country’s security. He remarked that today’s Iranian people are the same ones who voted for the Islamic Establishment by 98%.

He emphasized his belief in justice and fairness, arguing that his upcoming administration will prioritize observing people’s rights in terms of gender, religion, race, economy, culture, and politics.

Pezeshkian stated that his administration will serve the people and make the country a frontrunner in the region within the framework of the policies designated by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iranian law.

4208**9417

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .