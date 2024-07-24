Iranian referees leave Tehran for Paris Olympics

According to IRNA’s Wednesday report, Babak Bordbar and Farzad Sadeghpour are two Iranian three-star boxing referees who left for Paris this morning to judge the 2024 Olympic boxing tournament.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympic Games will commence on July 26 and will conclude on August 11.

The Iranian sports delegation will participate in the 33rd edition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with 40 athletes in 14 disciplines.

During the international sports event, a number of champions in various disciplines, including boxing, have been invited to judge in the world’s largest sports arena.

