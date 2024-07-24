Jul 24, 2024, 11:45 AM
Iran oil production up by 60% since 2020: Minister

Tehran, IRNA — Oil production in Iran has increased by 60% since March 20, 2020, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji says.

Owji made the remarks in the cabinet session on Wednesday.

The official said that oil production in Iran has surged from 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in March 20, 2020 to 3.6 million bpd at present, marking a 60% rise.

Refinery capacity in the country has increased from 2.1 to 2.3 million bpd in the said period, he noted.

Owji added that petrochemical exports also hiked from 24 to 30 million metric tons in the said time.

Commenting on the gas flares reduction, he said that 16 million cubic meters has been collected in the country.

The minister has already announced that the administration increased the annual gas production by 53 million cubic meters, which marked a 5% growth.

