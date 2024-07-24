Jul 24, 2024, 10:50 AM
MPs re-elect Dastgheib to Head Supreme Audit Court of Iran

Ahmad Reza Dastgheib new head of Iran's Supreme Audit Court (SAC)

Tehran, IRNA – Majlis (Iran’s Parliament) has re-elected Ahmad-Reza Dastgheib as the head of its supervisory arm, the Supreme Audit Court of Iran (SAC).

Dastgheib, who was a member of the 8th and 9th parliaments, was elected as SAC head with 211 of the total 272 votes cast in Wednesday’s open session. He has a PhD in political science.

Davoud Mohammadi: New Prosecuting Attorney of SAC

Additionally, Iranian MPs elected Davoud Mohammadi as the prosecuting attorney of the SAC after he received 147 of the 266 total votes.

Tasked with controlling the financial operations of all ministries, institutions, government companies, and organizations that benefit from the state budget in any manner, the SAC is a government agency overseen by the parliament.

