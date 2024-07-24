MPs re-elect Dastgheib to Head Supreme Audit Court of Iran

Dastgheib, who was a member of the 8th and 9th parliaments, was elected as SAC head with 211 of the total 272 votes cast in Wednesday’s open session. He has a PhD in political science.

Davoud Mohammadi: New Prosecuting Attorney of SAC

Additionally, Iranian MPs elected Davoud Mohammadi as the prosecuting attorney of the SAC after he received 147 of the 266 total votes.

Tasked with controlling the financial operations of all ministries, institutions, government companies, and organizations that benefit from the state budget in any manner, the SAC is a government agency overseen by the parliament.

