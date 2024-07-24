Chabahar port best trade route for Afghanistan: Iran official

Qassem Askari-Nasab said in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday that the Chabahar port is one of the important ports in the south of Iran and in the northern part of the Oman Sea, and due to its strategic access to international open waters, it has a special place in Iran’s trade exchanges with other regional countries.

The Chabahar port, with an annual loading and unloading capacity of more than 8.5 million metric tons, provides Afghanistan with a unique opportunity for the use of its investors and businessmen, the official noted.

Afghanistan can import wheat through the Chabahar port, and investors can also carry out packaging and processing activities of edible oil, foodstuffs, and industrial oils, Askari-Nasab said.

Afghanistan can export agricultural products such as fruits and dried fruits from the Chabahar port, he added.

Askari-Nasab concluded that traders and investors of the landlocked country of Afghanistan consider Chabahar port as the best route for exporting and importing all kinds of commodities.

4208**4354