Iraqi resistance launches drone attack on Eilat

In a statement on Wednesday, the resistance movement said its fighters launched the attack in line with the fight against the Israeli regime’s occupation and in response to Israel’s killing of the civilian Palestinians.

Earlier, the Zionist regime’s media reported the activation of warning alarms in the Eilat port air space in the south of occupied Palestine.

In recent months, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has targeted some important Israeli bases in Eilat.

The resistance group had warned the occupying regime of more severe attacks if it continued its genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

