US seeking continued int’l pressure on Yemen, Iran

According to IRNA reporter, Robert Wood told during the Security Council meeting about the situation in the Middle East and Yemen on Tuesday local time that “the Houthis (Ansarullah) and their Iranian supporters are responsible for jeopardizing the political solution of the war in Yemen, and we must continue international pressure on them."

In recent months, Ansarullah has launched about 200 missiles and drones towards Israel without regard for the lives of civilians, the US diplomat said without specifying the reasons behind such actions.

Wood claimed that one of the drones on July 19 that landed in the heart of Tel Aviv appeared to be an Iran-made and that attack Yemen ignored the demands of the Security Council and Iran violated UN arms embargo on Yemen.

Continuing with his rhetoric, the US official also claimed that steps should be taken “to deprive Yemen of weapons and supplies, especially vital goods that they have long received in violation of the United Nations Resolution 2216."

Throughout his blame game, Wood did not mention the Israeli bloodshed of Palestinians in Gaza that has been the root cause of tension in the region and operations by Yemen and other resistance groups against the Zionist regime.

Ansarullah and the Yemeni army started their operations against Israeli and Israeli-bound ships in Red and Arabian seas as well as the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and recently in the Mediterranean Sea in solidarity with Gazans.

They have also launched several drone and rocket attacks, including some with close coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Zionist targets in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Yemen has repeatedly said that its operations against the Zionist regime will continue unless the massacre of Palestinians and the siege of Gaza come to an end.

The Arab country has also pledged to go ahead with retaliatory operations against the US and some of its western allies for their aggression against Yemen.

