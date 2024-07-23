Iran warns against danger of Israel's nuclear weapons for world peace, security

During the second meeting of the preliminary committee of the review conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Ali Bahreini criticized the lack of progress in the goals of this treaty and stated that due to the weapons policy and programs and the continued presence of nuclear weapons arsenals of some nuclear countries, especially the United States, "we not only have not come close to the main goals of the treaty, but the prospect of achieving these goals seems even further away than in 1970".

In this meeting, the head of the Iranian delegation stated that the main problem of the lack of progress in the goals of the treaty, especially nuclear disarmament, is unilateralism, especially the unilateral actions and programs of the United States, which has created the most important danger for the future of the NPT and the ultimate goal of a world free of nuclear weapons.

"As long as these nuclear policies and programs of nuclear weapons countries continue and more countries, especially under the NATO nuclear umbrella, rely more and more on nuclear weapons, there will be no progress in nuclear disarmament in the world," he criticized.

The Iranian diplomat stressed that it is expected that "we will see the proliferation of nuclear weapons in all its dimensions".

Bahreini also emphasized Iran's permanent commitment to advance the goals of the treaty and the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, describing the existence of the Zionist regime's nuclear weapons program as the most important factor preventing the formation of a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East and stated, "The nuclear weapons of this regime are a danger to Peace and security of the region and the world."

He considered this issue to be due to the application of double standards by some nuclear countries, especially the United States and its Western allies, in supporting the Zionist regime's nuclear weapons program.

The second meeting of the preliminary committee of the review conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was held in Geneva to review the status of nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy as the three main pillars of this treaty.

In this meeting, most of the member countries, while expressing their dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in nuclear disarmament and the efforts of the member states possessing nuclear weapons to deprive countries of the peaceful use of nuclear energy, requested these countries to stick to their commitments and as per Article 6 of the NPT, move towards complete nuclear disarmament in good faith.

Also, in this meeting, the existence of the Zionist regime's nuclear weapons arsenal and nuclear facilities outside the protection of this regime were severely criticized, and this regime was asked to unconditionally become a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The NPT Review Conference is held every five years to review the progress of the goals of the treaty, especially nuclear disarmament.

The meeting of the preparatory committee is to prepare discussions for the 11th NPT review conference, which is scheduled to be held in 2026.

So far, several review conferences have ended in failure due to non-compliance by nuclear-armed countries with Article 6 of the Treaty and lack of progress in nuclear disarmament.

In order to divert public opinion from the danger of nuclear weapons arsenals, the nuclear countries are trying to divert the world community's focus on the great danger that the nuclear weapons of these countries have created for the human society by creating fake crises and exaggerating various issues.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, along with other like-minded countries, in the form of the non-alignment movement, is trying to keep the focus of the summit on the main priority, which is nuclear disarmament.

2050