Jul 23, 2024, 8:34 PM
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Iran proposes to set up joint fund for national wealth of BRICS member states

 Tehran, IRNA – A Member of the Executive Board of the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI), Hossein Eivazlou, has proposed to establish a joint fund of the national wealth funds of the BRICS member countries.

During the meeting of the “BRICS International Futurological Forum, Smart Civilization” held alongside the BRICS Summit from July 10 to 11 in Moscow, Eivazlou suggested the establishment of a joint fund for the national wealth of BRICS member states.

He emphasized that this approach would allow the member states to combine their resources and expertise, creating a powerful financial base to undertake extensive projects.

Furthermore, he mentioned that this initiative would promote economic stability and diversification, reducing the collective vulnerability to global economic fluctuations.

Eivazlou also highlighted that it would ultimately enhance their geopolitical influence, enabling them to play a more significant role in shaping the global economic landscape.

