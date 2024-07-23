Foreign ministry follows up transfer of Iranian prisoners from northern region of Iraq to Iran

Alireza Bekdali, Deputy Consular, Parliamentary and Affairs of Iranian Expatriates of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a meeting with the families of Iranian prisoners in the northern region of Iraq, said that during the visit of the Iraqi officials and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to Tehran and during the visit of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran to Erbil, the transfer of Iranian prisoners were negotiated and followed up, and regional authorities have promised cooperation and taking action in this regard.

Bikdeli emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General of Iran in Erbil are following up on the release or transfer of imprisoned Iranians.

2050