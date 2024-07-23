Gaddafi son demands interrogation of former Lebanese minister on Sadr case

In an interview with Russian Sputnik News on Tuesday, Gaddafi asked the Lebanese judiciary to review any information that would help to uncover the hidden truth in the case of Imam Moussa al-Sadr.

Former minister Wiam Wahhab recently told Al-Ghad TV that he learned about Shiite cleric Musa al-Sadr during a meeting with him during a 1978 visit to Libya.

Gaddafi expressed the hope that “there will be a significant shift in the investigation and that no information related to the case will be ignored, especially those who publicly claim to have information, as Minister Wahab did, knowing that Wahab Haab has held positions and publicly claimed to have information".

He issued a warning to Imam Moussa Sadr, his family, and fans of the Amal movement who are waiting to learn the truth because they did not take former minister Wim Wahab seriously during his ten-year imprisonment speech.

Gaddafi confirmed that he “had no information about the fate of the hidden Imam Moussa al-Sadr, who was imprisoned in a case that had nothing to do with him, especially since he was only 3 years old at the time of the incident".

Gaddafi was formally charged in 2016, apparently because of reports that he knew where Sadr was held from 1978 to 1982. Gaddafi and his lawyers deny the accusation.

