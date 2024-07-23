Jul 23, 2024, 1:44 PM
Unloading of basic goods at Iranian ports up 14% in 4 months to late July

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has announced a 14% increase in the unloading of basic goods at the country’s ports in the four months leading up to July 22, compared to the same period in the preceding year.

According to a PMO report on Tuesday, the basic goods included wheat, corn, soy, rice, sugar, and cooking oil, totaling about 7.45 million metric tons in weight.

The unloading of wheat, barley, and corn in the four months from the beginning of the Iranian calendar year to the end of the fourth month on July 22 has been 761,162 metric tons (mt), 327,926 mt, and 3.65 million mt, respectively.

In 120 days, the unloading of soy and rice has been recorded at 1.82 million mt and 14,114 mt.

The PMO also reported the unloading of 336,273 mt of sugar and 426,937 mt of cooking oil during the past four months.

