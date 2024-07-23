Unloading of basic goods at Iranian ports up 14% in 4 months to late July

According to a PMO report on Tuesday, the basic goods included wheat, corn, soy, rice, sugar, and cooking oil, totaling about 7.45 million metric tons in weight.

The unloading of wheat, barley, and corn in the four months from the beginning of the Iranian calendar year to the end of the fourth month on July 22 has been 761,162 metric tons (mt), 327,926 mt, and 3.65 million mt, respectively.

In 120 days, the unloading of soy and rice has been recorded at 1.82 million mt and 14,114 mt.

The PMO also reported the unloading of 336,273 mt of sugar and 426,937 mt of cooking oil during the past four months.

1483**9417