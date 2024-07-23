Iran's foreign trade hits $36 bn in March-July 

The foreign non-oil trade of the Islamic Republic was registered at $36 billion from March 20 to July 21, said Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), on Tuesday.

Of the country’s total foreign trade this year, approximately $17.5 billion belongs to non-oil exports, he noted.

The official went on to say that Iran imported $18.5 billion during the said period.

Rezvanifar mentioned that exports marked an 8% rise compared to the corresponding period last year, while imports experienced a 7% decrease during the same time.

Earlier this month, the IRICA reported that Iran’s trade with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation had reached $8.6 billion in the first three months of the current calendar year.

7129**9417