SCFR chief hopeful Pezeshkian will fix Iran’s foreign policy issues

Pezeshkian’s approach to diplomatic relations with various countries is positive, said Kharrazi on Tuesday, following a meeting with the president-elect.

He said Pezeshkian believes the ground to further expand ties with all countries must be prepared.

Kharrazi also vowed to provide the president-elect with assistance during his term in office.

The former foreign minister expounded on the role of the SCFR in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in before the parliament next Tuesday as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic, a month after he won snap presidential elections held after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

