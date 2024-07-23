Jul 23, 2024, 12:56 PM
SCFR chief hopeful Pezeshkian will fix Iran’s foreign policy issues

Tehran, IRNA — The chairman of the Strategic Council of Foreign Relations (SCFR) Kamal Kharrazi voices hope Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will resolve the country’s foreign policy issues.

Pezeshkian’s approach to diplomatic relations with various countries is positive, said Kharrazi on Tuesday, following a meeting with the president-elect.

He said Pezeshkian believes the ground to further expand ties with all countries must be prepared.

Kharrazi also vowed to provide the president-elect with assistance during his term in office.

The former foreign minister expounded on the role of the SCFR in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in before the parliament next Tuesday as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic, a month after he won snap presidential elections held after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

