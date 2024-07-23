Iran to hold first trial on Martyr Soleimani’s case on Sep. 7: Judiciary spox

Speaking at his briefing on Tuesday, Asghar Jahangir said that Iran has pursued the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani through international legal frameworks. The assassination was carried out at the direct order of Donald Trump, the former president of the United States.

In this judicial case, which was filed against 73 defendants, including Trump and former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an indictment has been issued, he added.

Jahangir stated that in this case, some 3,300 people had filed judicial complaints, and the case was pursued via both legal and criminal aspects.

Iran’s Judiciary spokesman added that, in the legal aspect, the case was pursued in the 55th Branch of the Legal Court of International Relations of the Tehran Justice Department.

This branch has ruled against the former US authorities and other individuals and entities, ordering them to pay a sum of $16.59 billion in connection with the assassination of Martyr Soleimani.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by then-president Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Tehran seeks release of Iranian held in Iraq

In response to a question regarding Mohammad-Reza Nouri’s case, Jahangir said that Iraq has rejected the US request to extradite him.

Through legal and judicial efforts, the charges against Nouri were changed from terrorism-related offenses to other charges, Jahangir added.

