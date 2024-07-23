Palestine urges Int’l Olympic Committee to remove Israel from summer games

The Palestine Olympic Committee sent a letter to the IOC President Thomas Bach and asked him to disallow the participation of Israel in the 2024 Olympic games, Arab News reported on Monday.

The letter says the bombardment of the Gaza Strip and the presence of the one who bombards the besieged area is a violation of the Olympic truce.

The letter also emphasized that the Palestinian athletes, especially those in the Gaza Strip, have suffered severely due to the constant Israeli attacks.

According to the Palestine Olympic Committee, about 400 Palestinian athletes have been killed and the destruction of the sports places has complicated the hazardous situation of the athletes who are under severe bans.

Meanwhile, France’s interior minister already declared that Israeli athletes are receiving 24-hour protection during the Paris games.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be held from July 26 to August 11 in France.

1483**4354