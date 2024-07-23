Hezbollah rockets land in Zionist settlement

According to Lebanon’s Al-Manar channel, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance announced that it targeted the Zionist settlement of Tsurial with rockets, without giving further details.

Hebrew Channel 14, however, worte in its X post that rockets fell in the “Tsurial” settlement, causing damage to the infrastructure.

In this regard, the Walla website of the Zionist regime also reported that rockets were fired from the Lebanese side at Tsurial in Al-Jalil, which had not been evacuated so far, and damaged a building.

Since the beginning of Hezbollah's operations in support of Gaza, a large number of Zionist settlers have been forced to leave the occupied territories.

According to Zionist media reports, most of the remaining people in this area have been suffering from mental and emotional problems.

