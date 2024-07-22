Wiley praises Amirkabir University of Technology researchers' article

The article of Professor Gevork B. Gharehpetian, a faculty member of Amirkabir University of Technology titled "Suggestion of DC side passive harmonic reduction circuits for industrial applications based on a comparative study" was introduced as one of the 10 most cited articles in the power electronics magazine affiliated with the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET).

It received a certificate from John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) is a multidisciplinary professional engineering institute that was formed in 2006 from two separate institutes. The Institute of Electrical Engineers (IEE) which dates back to 1871 and the Institute of Integrated Engineers which dates back to 1884.

