Jul 22, 2024, 10:55 AM
News ID: 85545246
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Wiley praises Amirkabir University of Technology researchers' article

Jul 22, 2024, 10:55 AM
News ID: 85545246
Wiley praises Amirkabir University of Technology researchers' article

Tehran, IRNA – The article by the researchers of Amirkabir University of Technology (Tehran Polytechnic) which was among the 10 most cited articles in the field of power electronics, has been praised by Wiley.

The article of Professor Gevork B. Gharehpetian, a faculty member of Amirkabir University of Technology titled "Suggestion of DC side passive harmonic reduction circuits for industrial applications based on a comparative study" was introduced as one of the 10 most cited articles in the power electronics magazine affiliated with the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET).

It received a certificate from John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

Firmly established as the world's leading society publisher, Wiley offers an exceptional portfolio of over 8 million articles from 1,600 journals. Half of which are published in partnership with prestigious international scholarly and professional societies. 

Wiley offers a range of subscription and licensing options to institutions and library consortia designed to meet your unique needs.

The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) is a multidisciplinary professional engineering institute that was formed in 2006 from two separate institutes. The Institute of Electrical Engineers (IEE) which dates back to 1871 and the Institute of Integrated Engineers which dates back to 1884.

9376**9417

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .