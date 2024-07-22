CENTCOM claims four Yemeni USVs destroyed in Red Sea

CENTCOM made the announcement on its official X account early on Monday.

“It was determined the USVs presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region,” CENTCOM claimed in its post.

Yemeni armed forces, since mid-November, have been conducting military operations in the high seas in support of Palestinians in Gaza where intense Israeli attacks have continued unabated for more than nine months now.

Yemen says its operations only target Israeli ships or any vessels bound for ports in the occupied territories, rejecting Western claims that the operations pose a threat to international navigation.

The US and the UK have launched airstrikes against Yemeni positions since mid-January in a bid to stop the Arab country’s pro-Palestinian operations which Sana’a says will continue until the Israeli war on Gaza comes to an end and the regime lifts its blockade of the enclave.

