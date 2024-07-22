‘Malnutrition poses danger to pregnant women, newborns in Gaza’

According to IRNA, citing Palestinian media on Sunday night, the United Nations Population Fund wrote on X social media Arabic account that “malnutrition in Gaza poses a great danger to pregnant women and newborns, amid an increase in premature, stillbirth and low-weight children who suffer from wasting and delayed growth.”

“It has become increasingly common for the birth of low-weight babies in Gaza,” it further said, adding that many children are not growing properly due to malnutrition experienced by pregnant women and newborns

The government media office in Gaza earlier reported that 34 children were starved to death, while 3,500 children are at risk of death due to malnutrition and starvation.

Since the onset of war on Gaza, Palestinians and aid groups have repeatedly said that the Zionist regime has been using starvation as a tool of war.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct humanitarian aid convoys into Gaza despite a looming famine due to the Israeli blockade.

4399

