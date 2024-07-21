‘Sanctioning states provided Iran’s enemy with chemical weapons’

According to IRNA, Pezeshkian wrote on X his social network in Farsi with a picture on Sunday night while remembering the Iranian victims of chemical attack by the Baathist regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

"It is the anniversary of the chemical bombing of Zardeh village in Kermanshah”, he wrote.

He added in his post that “those who have been sanctioning the people of Iran on baseless allegations are the same ones who gave chemical weapons to the enemy of Iran."

The Kurdish village of Zardeh in Kermanshah Province was hit by Iraqi chemical bombs in July 1988, leaving 275 people dead and 1,146 injured. Many people in the region are still suffering from the effects of the chemical weapons dropped over there.

Several western countries that have made sanctions as a tool against the Iranian nation over the past several decades such as the United States, Germany and France had been the key backers of Saddam and were accused of supplying the Iraqi regime during 1980-1988 imposed war on Iran.

