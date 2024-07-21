Turkiye raps Israeli claims against Pres. Erdogan

According to IRNA, citing Arabic media, the ministry slammed to Zionist regime’s claims that Erdogan is arming and funding the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas amid the Tel Aviv’s gGenocide in Gaza.

“The Israeli regime is trying to cover up its crimes by publishing lies and defamation”, the statement said, adding that such unfounded claims against Turkey will not be of any benefit to the Zionist regime.

Ankara noted that Israel’s dirty propaganda and psychological pressure will remain ineffective.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also emphasized that the cabinet of Benjamin Netanyahu, which martyred some 40,000 Palestinians and tried to stay in power by starting a regional war, will be tried in international courts.

The statement followed Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz’ claim that the regime dismantled cells that were under directions from Hamas headquarters in Turkey. Katz also accused the Turkish president of turning his country into a "terrorist hub" and is bringing it closer to the axis of resistance led by Iran.

Turkey has repeatedly denounced Israel for its war on Gaza, with President Erdogan describing Netanyahu as “butcher of Gaza”.

Erdogan had also previously warned that no country, including Turkey, will be safe if the war and attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza do not stop.

4399

