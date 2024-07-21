Dominance of Iran youth in Asian wrestling

The Asian youth wrestling competitions were held on pin Sriracha, Thailand, on July 20-21.

At the end, Ali Ahmadi Vafa in 55 kg weight, Erfan Jarkani in 63 kg weight, Alireza Abdoli in 77 kg weight, Mohammad Hadi Saeedi in 87 kg weight, Hamid Reza Keshtkar in 97 kg weight and Abolfazl Fathi Tazangi won the gold medal in 130 kg weight.

Ahmadreza Mohsennejad won a silver medal in the weight of 67 kg. Ahura Boiri in weight 72 kg and Mohammad Arjamand in weight 82 kg also won bronze necklaces.

In the team ranking, Iran became the champion with 206 points, while Kazakhstan with 185 and Kyrgyzstan with 141 points were second and third, respectively.

2050