Iran produces 17 knowledge-based pharmaceutical products in three years

Tehran, IRNA – Some 17 knowledge-based products have been added to Iran’s pharmaceutical basket since August 2021 when the late President Ebrahim Raisi came to power, according to a medical official.

Jafar Nikzad, an aide to the head of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration, said on Sunday that the administration has assisted 400 companies active in the area of producing medical equipment.

He added that some 8 strategic medical products were unveiled in the first edition of Iran’s health-based event and another 23 products were unveiled in the second edition of the event.  

The official also said that the country has set out a document which ensures support for knowledge-based producing units and innovative products.

