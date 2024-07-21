Iran ambassador submits credentials to head of Sudanese Sovereign Council

Shah Hosseini presented a copy of his credentials to General Fattah al-Burhan in a ceremony on Sunday, as reported by IRNA, citing Sudanese media.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between Khartoum and Tehran.

On October 9, 2023, Iran and Sudan issued a joint statement declaring the resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The statement underscored the decision of both sides to foster friendly relations based on mutual respect for sovereignty, equality, common interests, and peaceful coexistence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized that the two sides agreed to take the necessary measures to open the embassies of the two countries in the near future and to make the necessary arrangements for the exchange of official delegations to explore ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that the two sides agreed to expedite the process of reopening the embassies of the two countries to elevate relations to the highest levels.

