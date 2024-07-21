Iran president-elect hails Supreme Leader’s support as “biggest asset”

Writing on his official X account on Sunday, Pezeshkian thanked the Supreme Leader, noting that “now the people's trust and your support for the Iranian government is the biggest asset for all of us to achieve future successes".

He once again vowed to do his utmost to help Iran’s success.

In a meeting with members of the Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) in Tehran earlier today, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the Iranian lawmakers to maintain constructive interaction with the administration of President-elect Pezeshkian, saying that the success of the new president is the success of all people and groups.

“My strong recommendation is the constructive interaction of the parliament with the new administration. The success of the president and the new administration is the success of all of us," he added.

