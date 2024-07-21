Body of martyr ‘Hossein Sami Maqam’ found after 44 years

During a meeting on Sunday, General Bagherzadeh announced that the body of the late Sami Maqam, who was martyred in 1980, will be transferred to Isfahan for the funeral and burial ceremony scheduled for August 3, 2024.

He stated that after 44 years, the body of martyr Sami Maqam was found in the northwest region of the country and identified through an ID card.

Sami Maqam was martyred by an anti-revolutionary group in the Sardasht region, he added.

As for the funeral ceremony, General Bagherzadeh mentioned that a welcoming ceremony for the late Hossein Sami Maqam will take place on July 31 in the western Iranian province of Kordestan, followed by a ceremony on August 1 with the participation of the martyr's three children.

Additionally, he announced that the funeral ceremony will take place after Friday prayers in Tehran on August 2, and the body of the martyr will be transferred to Isfahan for burial on August 3, with the burial scheduled for August 4.

