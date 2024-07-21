Iran's NBCRC condemns Israel regime's genocide in Gaza

Iranian Justice Minister Amir-Hossein Rahimi condemned the genocide and massacre of civilians in Gaza Strip by the Israel regime in a statement to the the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Violence against Children, Najat Maalla M'jid, as well as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba.

The NBCRC says that the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza in recent months are a clear demonstration of crimes against humanity.

In addition to the massacre of several thousand innocent people, the crimes of the Zionist regime has forced thousands of people to leave their homes and has caused them unprecedented suffering, the statement adds.

The statement read that these crimes, which are reminiscent of the most shameful experiences of humane history, have led to the massacre of innocent children, who are the most innocent and vulnerable members of human society, and added that all those who believe in the inherent dignity of human beings consider it their duty to protect them.

