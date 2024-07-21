Supreme Leader: Success of new president is success of all of us

“My strong recommendation is the constructive interaction of the parliament with the new administration. The success of the president and the new administration is the success of all of us”, Ayatollah Khamenei said on Sunday during a meeting with members of the Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) in Tehran.

The Supreme Leader said that everyone should help the new president to fulfill his duties, adding that his success in administering the country and developing the economy as well as cultural and international issues is regarded as the success of “all of us”.

“His victory is the victory of all of us. This should be believed deeply”, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed, noting that “one single voice” should be heard from the administration and Majlis on key issues in order to disappoint those outside the country, who are seeking for signs of discord.

He also advised the parliamentarians to promote tranquility and refrain from creating tension on all occasions including in public gatherings and on social media in order to preserve people’s psychological security, which the Supreme Leader said is very important.

He warned all officials against attempts by “the cyber army of the common enemy of all Iranians” to insult political groups under the guise of political opponents or trusted religious and political figures in order to create provocations.

Further in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei, referred to an upcoming parliamentary vote of confidence to proposed cabinet members of Pezeshkian.

The Supreme Leader called on lawmakers to give their vote of confidence as soon as possible in order for the new administration to begin its term. At the same time, he advised the president-elect and lawmakers to choose individuals who fulfill a number of criteria including being trustworthy, believing in the Islamic Republic, having a national view on administering the country, among others.

As to the Majlis’ supervision on the administration’s performance, Ayatollah Khamenei advised lawmakers to avoid political and personal issues, and maintain a balanced and fair stance when fulfilling that duty.

He said that the parliamentarians can also play a great role and offer assistance to the administration when it comes to international and foreign policy issues.

The sanctions is one of the issues, on which the Majlis can play a role, the Supreme Leader noted, adding that lawmakers cannot lift the sanctions, but they can contribute to efforts aimed at neutralizing them.

