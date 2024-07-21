Speaker says Zionist lobby, reason for West’s silence on Israeli regime’s crimes

In recent days, the regime has carried out more brutal attacks against the civilians and destroyed more infrastructure in Gaza, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said during his speech to the Majlis open session on Sunday.

The Zionist regime has to know that it cannot change the security equation to benefit itself under the shadow of silence of the Western states, the speaker announced underlining that Israel has been the loser in both battle field and the media area.

The Zionist regime should await reactions it has not experienced before, Qalibaf said while referring to remarks made by the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, about the issue.

Nasrallah has already warned the Zionist regime that it should wait for reactions different from what it experienced previously if it continues hitting non-military targets.

