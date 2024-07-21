Jul 21, 2024, 12:45 PM
Iran army’s air defense force to get new radars, missile interceptors: Cmdr.

Tehran, IRNA – The chief commander of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force has announced that Iran’s Army will upgrade its air defense capabilities with new radars and missile interceptors.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard visited the different parts, sites and radar positions of the West Air Defense Zone and NezamAli Maleki Air Defense Unit and evaluated the level of combat readiness and operational capability of the units.

During his visit, Sabahifard told a group of commanders and employees that the Air Defense Force, as Iran’s main defense system, is playing an effective role in improving the country’s armed forces combat power.

Nowadays, the Islamic Republic of Iran is a safe and secure region, he said.

