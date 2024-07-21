Iran president-elect tells parliament joint effort needed to resolve problems

Addressing parliament’s open session on Sunday, Pezeshkian said he will make every effort to resolve people’s problems through “empathy, common thinking and coordination” among different governmental bodies.

He asked lawmakers to help his administration in this path.

The president-elect emphasized the importance of unity and putting aside the existing differences in order to facilitate the process of resolving the issues faced by the country.

He also stressed that people’s problems should be addressed and resolved in a bid to appreciate their participation in the recent presidential election despite propaganda at home and abroad to dissuade them from voting.

Pezeshkian won Iran’s presidential runoff against Saeed Jalili, which was held on July 5 a week after the first round of the election. He is the 14th president of the Islamic Republic and succeeds the late Ebrahim Raisi, who lost his life in a coper crash on May 19.

4194**4354