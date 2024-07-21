Jul 21, 2024, 10:53 AM
Kata’ib Hezbollah says ready to confront Zionist regime on all fronts

Tehran, IRNA – Iraqi resistance group Kata’ib Hezbollah says it is well-prepared to fight against the Zionist regime on all fronts.

The group in a statement on Sunday reacted to the Zionist regime’s airstrike on Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah.

The attack on Hodeidah, which was supported by the US and certain countries, shows the regime’s failure, added the statement.

The group expressed its all-out support to stand united in all fronts, especially in the resistance front of Yemen.

Yemen has said that it will continue to support Gazans until the Israeli regime stops its war on the besieged Palestinian territory and lifts its blockade.

The Israeli army killed 37 more Palestinians in attacks on the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll to 38,919 since last Oct. 7, the enclave's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

